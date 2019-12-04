Comments
SUISUN CITY (CBS13) — Suisun City police officers arrested a Fairfield man early Sunday morning on charges of drug possession and possession for sales.
At approximately 4 a.m., officers pulled over a vehicle in the area of Railroad Avenue. Officers ran a records check and found of the driver, 31-year-old Brenton Pearson, had a warrant for his arrest and was driving on a suspended license for DUI. His passenger was on active supervised release for drug charges.
In a search, officers said they found large amounts of money and suspected drugs including heroin, methamphetamine, cocaine, marijuana, ecstasy and hydrocodone pills.
Officers arrested Pearson for his outstanding warrant and on probable cause for drug possession.