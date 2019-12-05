SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Hundreds gathered on the west steps of the Capitol Thursday evening to watch the state Christmas Tree get lit up.
Governor Gavin Newsom and his family hosted their first state tree lighting and recognized the diverse people who live in the Golden State. Performers from dozens of California cultures came together to help celebrate the holiday season at California’s 88th State Capitol Tree Lighting ceremony.
“It’s that spirit of our celebration of that diversity that I think unites every single one of us,” Governor Newsom said.
READ ALSO: California’s Official Christmas Tree Under Scrutiny
Many were touched by a song performed by students from Paradise Ridge Elementary school, whose town is still trying to recover from the state’s deadliest wildfire.
“My heart was just overwhelmed with joy to see those kids on the stage, it was a beautiful thing,” Ebony Harper said.
“That’s the definition of spirit. That’s what we should all be celebrating. That’s what the holidays are about,” Newsom said.
The annual tradition brought people of different cultures together under a colorfully lit tree.
The Christmas tree is not as scenic as most years because the Capitol building is still shrouded in white plastic due to ongoing repairs.