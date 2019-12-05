Comments
ELK GROVE (CBS13) – Police in Elk Grove are warning residents after a pair of purse snatchings in the city over the past week.
Elk Grove police say the first incident happened on Saturday evening along Modena Way, while the second happened on Wednesday evening along Blue Maiden Way.
In both incidents, the victims were confronted as they were trying to get into their parked cars. The suspect, after taking the purse during a brief struggle, then takes off in a waiting getaway car.
While both incidents are similar, investigators note that they don’t know if the same suspects are responsible.
Police urge residents to be aware of their surroundings, especially after dark.