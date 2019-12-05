PLACER COUNTY (CBS13) – Investigators say a driver who died after crash on Highway 49 may have had a medical event just before the incident.
The crash happened just after 1 p.m. Wednesday at Cramer Road.
Witnesses told California Highway Patrol that a car was speeding and passing others recklessly on the highway when he slammed into a truck. The car then crashed into another vehicle before both came to a rest on the shoulder.
Officers say the driver of the reckless car was pronounced dead at the scene.
Thursday, the Placer County Sheriff’s Office identified the man as 21-year-old Auburn resident Tyler William Burk. The coroner’s office noted that they’re looking into the possibility that Burk had a medical emergency just before the crash.
A 73-year-old man from Grass Valley was also taken to the hospital after the crash with major injuries.