MARYSVILLE (CBS13) – Detectives have made an arrest in a 2017 homicide case in Marysville.
Jesse Becerra was shot and killed back on Oct. 28, 2017 along the 1300 block of Yuba Street.
Exactly what led up to Becerra being shot is still unclear, but police said at the time the incident didn’t appear to be random. Witnesses saw three people leaving the scene right after the shots rang out.
Late Wednesday morning, the Marysville Police Department arrested 26-year-old Olivehurst resident Ruben Augustine Blajos in connection to the case.
Blajos is facing charges of murder and being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition.
Detectives say the case is still an active investigation.