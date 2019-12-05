SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – The former sportscaster who accused Luke Walton of sexually assaulting her in 2014 has reportedly dropped her lawsuit.
As reported by TMZ Sports on Thursday, Kelli Tennant has officially dropped her lawsuit against Walton. She had sued him for an alleged assault that happened in a Santa Monica hotel room while Walton was coaching with the Golden State Warriors.
An independent investigation done by the Sacramento Kings, where Walton is now head coach, didn’t find enough evidence to support Tennant’s claims.
Walton was hired as the Kings’ head coach shortly before the lawsuit was filed.
More than 20 people were interviewed for the independent investigation. Tennant did not participate, the Kings said.