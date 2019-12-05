MODESTO (CBS13) – A search is on for two armed males who are suspected in a Modesto home invasion this week.
The incident happened on Wednesday at a home near Dezzani Lane and Ustick Road.
Modesto police say the pair got into the home while the residents were sleeping inside.
MPD Detectives are searching for two armed unknown male suspects responsible for a home invasion that occurred on December 4, 2019 near Dezzani Lane and Ustick Road. The two suspects entered the home while the residents were sleeping. pic.twitter.com/tvernhQVIg
— Modesto Police Dept (@ModestoPolice) December 5, 2019
Surveillance video from inside the home shows the suspects going through the residents’ stuff. The pair then scampers off after realizing the residents have woken up.
The suspects were last seen getting into a vehicle and taking off.
Both of the suspects were wearing bandanas covering their faces. Still, anyone who recognizes the suspects – or has any information relevant to the investigation – is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (209) 521-4636.