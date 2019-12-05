  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS13 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Modesto News

MODESTO (CBS13) – A search is on for two armed males who are suspected in a Modesto home invasion this week.

The incident happened on Wednesday at a home near Dezzani Lane and Ustick Road.

Modesto police say the pair got into the home while the residents were sleeping inside.

Surveillance video from inside the home shows the suspects going through the residents’ stuff. The pair then scampers off after realizing the residents have woken up.

The suspects were last seen getting into a vehicle and taking off.

Both of the suspects were wearing bandanas covering their faces. Still, anyone who recognizes the suspects – or has any information relevant to the investigation – is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (209) 521-4636.

Comments

Leave a Reply