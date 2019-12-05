Comments
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Sacramento County probation officers shot a dog during a probation search at a North Sacramento area home on Thursday, police say.
The scene was along the 2600 block of Hawthorne Street.
According to the Sacramento Police Department, around 10 a.m., probation officers went to search a home in the area when they shot the dog. The probation officers then contacted the police department to report the incident.
It’s unclear exactly what led up to the dog being shot.
The dog was wounded and has been taken to the hospital.
A probation officer was hurt in the incident, the department says, but it’s unclear if they were bitten by the dog.