



Looking to sample the best burgers around town?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the best affordable burger hot spots in Sacramento, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to venture next time you’re on the hunt.

1. Cape Cod Fish & Chips

Photo: chai w./Yelp

Topping the list is Cape Cod Fish & Chips. Located at 5113 Folsom Blvd. in East Sacramento, the spot to score fish and chips and burgers is the highest-rated low-priced burger spot in Sacramento, boasting 4.5 stars out of 160 reviews on Yelp.

Yelper Rich H. wrote, “Extensive menu of fish chicken and burgers. I opted for a burger, since I heard about the cheeseburger. Didn’t disappoint. Freshly made, perfectly cooked on a fresh bun.”

2. Willie J’s Burgers & More

Photo: moe d./Yelp

Natomas Park’s Willie J’s Burgers & More, located at 2010 Club Center Drive, Suite 100, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the affordable breakfast and brunch and traditional American spot, which offers burgers and more, four stars out of 209 reviews.

We found this about the eatery’s signature items: “A local neighborhood place that provides good food at reasonable prices,” it states on Yelp in the section explaining specialties. “We make our own patties from Angus beef — never frozen patties.”

3. Stockton Grill & Burger

Photo: danny h./Yelp

Stockton Grill & Burger, a spot to score burgers and sandwiches in Elmhurst, is another inexpensive go-to, with four stars out of 136 Yelp reviews. Head over to 2033 Stockton Blvd. to see for yourself.

Yelper William C., who reviewed Stockton Grill & Burger on Sept. 23, wrote, “It is worth every bite of my juicy, fully packed Cal Burger, with fresh slices of avocado, bacon and a 1/3-lb. beef party with all the fixings.”

4. Railroad Fish & Chips

PHOTO: RAILROAD FISH & CHIPS/YELP

Over in Old Sacramento, check out Railroad Fish & Chips, which has earned four stars out of 367 reviews on Yelp. Dig in at the spot to score seafood, fish and chips and burgers by heading over to 1100 Front St.

Regarding signature items, “We specialize in seafood!” it states on Yelp in the section explaining specialties. “Come try our famous hand-battered fish and chips and homemade clam chowder. Other favorites are fish tacos, fried calamari, fried shrimp, clam strips, fresh hamburgers, fried oysters, catfish and chips, popcorn chicken, garlic fries, coconut shrimp, fish sandwiches, popcorn shrimp and cold beer.”

5. Scott’s Burger Shack

Photo: lucas a./Yelp

And then there’s Scott’s Burger Shack, a North City Farms favorite with four stars out of 307 reviews. Stop by 4127 Franklin Blvd. to hit up the fast food and traditional American spot, which offers burgers and more, next time you’re looking to satisfy your cravings on a budget.

“Scott’s Burger Shack has been in business under the same ownership since 1982,” per the history section of its Yelp profile.

Regarding signature items, “Scott’s Burger Shack is famous for the Fat Boy Combo, a 1/2-lb. bacon cheeseburger meal with all the fixin’s, large fries and an extra large soda,” it writes on Yelp in the section explaining specialties.

