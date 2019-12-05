  • CBS13On Air

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The Sacramento County Sheriff’s office is looking for an at-risk missing person, Glenn Wyatt.

Wyatt was last seen walking in the 8200 block of Gwinhurst Circle at 1:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

He is a 41-year-old white male, 5’4″ tall, 260 pounds, with brown hair, a goatee. He was last seen wearing a light t-shirt, blue jeans, a baseball cap, carrying a black trash bag.

The sheriff’s office says he has a developmental delay.

