SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The Sacramento County Sheriff’s office is looking for an at-risk missing person, Glenn Wyatt.
Wyatt was last seen walking in the 8200 block of Gwinhurst Circle at 1:30 a.m. on Tuesday.
He is a 41-year-old white male, 5’4″ tall, 260 pounds, with brown hair, a goatee. He was last seen wearing a light t-shirt, blue jeans, a baseball cap, carrying a black trash bag.
— Sacramento Sheriff (@sacsheriff) December 6, 2019
The sheriff’s office says he has a developmental delay.