CONTRA COSTA COUNTY (CBS13) — Four suspects have been arrested in connection to home invasion robberies that occurred in Lafayette, Oakland and Benicia.
The Contra Costa County Sheriff’s office said Fairfield residents Joseph Wells, Adama Diop, and Mayaebone Tanyao were arrested along with Vallejo resident Immanuel Wells.
The suspects were arrested Thursday at a Fairfield residence in connection to two robberies that occurred in Lafayette on Oct. 31 and Nov. 26. Police seized guns and numerous items and property believed to be stolen during the home invasion robberies.
While investigating the Lafayette robberies, the agency connected their cases with a home invasion robbery in Oakland on Oct. 29 and a similar incident in Benicia on Nov. 10.
The suspects are in custody at the Martinez Detention Facility. Wells and Doep are being held on charges of residential burglary, kidnapping, false imprisonment, assault with a deadly weapon, robbery, stolen vehicle and conspiracy with $1.5 million bail each.
Tanyao was booked on child endangerment, possession of stolen property and conspiracy charges and is being held on $140,000 bail. Wells was booked on possessing stolen property and conspiracy charges. He is being held in lieu of $40,000 bail.