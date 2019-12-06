Comments
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A multiple-vehicle crash and vehicle fire is blocking three lanes of westbound Highway 50 near 15th street.
The crash was reported around 6:40 p.m. Friday and is causing major backups on the freeway.
SAC Westbound 50 at 15th, multiple-vehicle crash blocking 3 lanes, vehicle fire. Expect delays. No ETO pic.twitter.com/dOhJUrpFKj
— Caltrans District 3 (@CaltransDist3) December 7, 2019
Sacramento fire says no one needed transport to a hospital and one medic remained on the scene to check out the drivers.
This is a developing story. Check back for details.