Downtown Sacramento, Highway 50


SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A multiple-vehicle crash and vehicle fire is blocking three lanes of westbound Highway 50 near 15th street.

The crash was reported around 6:40 p.m. Friday and is causing major backups on the freeway.

Sacramento fire says no one needed transport to a hospital and one medic remained on the scene to check out the drivers.

This is a developing story. Check back for details. 

