SACRAMENTO COUNTY (CBS13) – Deputies say they heard several shots being fired after responding to a home invasion burglary in south Sacramento Thursday night.
The scene was along the 7200 block of Huntsville Drive, off Sun Florin Drive and French Road.
According to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded around 9:30 p.m. to investigate a burglary in progress. When they got to the scene, deputies say they heard gunshots.
No deputies opened fire or were shot at, however. No gunshot victims were found, deputies say.
The deputies quickly discovered that they had rolled into a home invasion robbery in progress. The gunshots were related to the incident.
One person was taken into custody, but several suspects remain on the run. No details about the suspects have been released at this point.