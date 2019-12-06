  • CBS13On Air

DAVIS (CBS13)


DAVIS (CBS13) — Davis police say thieves took laptops from two women at a Panera Bread Wednesday.

The alleged theft happened around 6:15 p.m. at the Third Street location. Police say two MacBook Pro laptops were taken.

READ: Davis City Leaders Consider Installing Cameras, License Plate Readers After Uptick In Crime

Officers are looking for three suspects who were last seen heading north on E Street in a white Camry.

They were described as:
Suspect 1: White male juvenile, 5-foot-6 with blond hair, wearing a white jacket or hooded sweatshirt.
Suspect 2: Black male juvenile, 5-foot-10, wearing a white hooded jacket with red stripes down the middle.
Suspect 3: Black male juvenile, 6-foot-6, wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt that appeared to have a logo with the letters DHS.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Davis Police Department.

