DAVIS (CBS13) — Davis police say thieves took laptops from two women at a Panera Bread Wednesday.
The alleged theft happened around 6:15 p.m. at the Third Street location. Police say two MacBook Pro laptops were taken.
Officers are looking for three suspects who were last seen heading north on E Street in a white Camry.
They were described as:
Suspect 1: White male juvenile, 5-foot-6 with blond hair, wearing a white jacket or hooded sweatshirt.
Suspect 2: Black male juvenile, 5-foot-10, wearing a white hooded jacket with red stripes down the middle.
Suspect 3: Black male juvenile, 6-foot-6, wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt that appeared to have a logo with the letters DHS.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Davis Police Department.