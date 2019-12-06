STOCKTON (CBS13) — The San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office provided an update to a kidnapping case from October.
On Oct. 4, the sheriff’s office said a Sierra Middle School student was kidnapped while walking home from school. The 12-year-old boy was able to escape after being forced into a car by an armed suspect.
Investigators believe the suspect vehicle is a newer-model gray Subaru, which was captured on video.
The suspect was described as a white male, approx. 5’ 8”, 190-200 pounds (stocky build), late 40s-50s, unshaven with grey hair, wearing black sunglasses, white button-up collared short sleeve shirt and light blue jeans.
Investigators with the sheriff’s department are working with the Lincoln Unified School District Public Safety Department and the Stockton Police Department on this investigation. If you have any information about this case, please contact the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office at 209-468-4400 (case # 19-24398).