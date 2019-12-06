Comments
PLACERVILLE (CBS13) – As another storm rolls into the region, California Highway Patrol is warning drivers to not just blinding follow their GPS directions.
Officers say there are no shortcuts around traffic or chain controls in the Sierra.
CHP’s Placerville division says it will be handing out tickets for drivers without chains – if they don’t crash first.
Driving to the high country is highly discouraged this weekend, the National Weather Service says. They’re urging people not to travel from Friday evening through Sunday morning.
If you need to drive, travelers are urged to pack an emergency kit and be ready for delays.
Snow levels are expected to be around the 6000’ mark, NWS says.