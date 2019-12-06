Filed Under:Roseville News, sacramento county

SACRAMENTO COUNTY (CBS13) – Authorities say there isn’t any threat to the community after tanker cars derailed at a railyard on the border of Sacramento and Placer counties.

The incident started a little after 12 p.m. Friday at the JR Davis Railyard.

Exactly what led to the train derailing is unclear.

According to the Roseville Fire Department, no product from the tankers is leaking. It’s unclear what the trains is carrying.

More information to come. Stick with CBS13 for updates.

