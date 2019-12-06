SACRAMENTO COUNTY (CBS13) – Authorities say there isn’t any threat to the community after tanker cars derailed at a railyard on the border of Sacramento and Placer counties.
The incident started a little after 12 p.m. Friday at the JR Davis Railyard.
Roseville Fire is on scene of a multi car train derailment at the JR Davis Railyard. The cars derailed are not actively leaking any product and there is currently no threat to the Roseville or Sac County community. pic.twitter.com/yJNLfLeQB2
— Roseville Fire (@RSVL_Fire) December 6, 2019
Exactly what led to the train derailing is unclear.
According to the Roseville Fire Department, no product from the tankers is leaking. It’s unclear what the trains is carrying.
More information to come. Stick with CBS13 for updates.