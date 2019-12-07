



SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – The United States Supreme Court met Friday to discuss whether the Constitution gives homeless people the right to sleep on the sidewalk.

At issue before the justices is a case from Boise, Idaho in which lawmakers made it illegal to sleep overnight on the sidewalk.

The Ninth Circuit overturned the case and now the Supreme Court will listen to arguments on why they should take up the case.

On Wednesday, Governor Newsom blamed the Trump administration for withholding data needed to release $650 million in state aid to combat homelessness.

Most California communities submitted their homeless counts months ago. But the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development has not yet approved them.

Gov. Gavin Newsom called the delay “politicized roadblocks put up by the Trump administration.”

Instead of waiting, Newsom said his administration has collected preliminary homeless data from California communities. Based on those numbers, Newsom said the state will open applications involving as much as $500 million of the money. The rest will be distributed once the federal numbers are approved.

HUD declined to respond to Newsom’s criticism but said the count will be released in mid-December.