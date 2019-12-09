ARDEN ARCADE (CBS13) – A motorcyclist was killed when witnesses say he ran through a red light at high speed and was broadsided in an Arden Arcade crash.
The incident happened just after 1 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of Watt Avenue and Kentfield Drive.
According to California Highway Patrol, a 48-year-old man was riding a motorcycle southbound on Watt Avenue when it approached the intersection. Witnesses say the rider was going about 70 mph and didn’t top for a red light.
A sedan that had a green light then broadsided the motorcyclist. The motorcyclist suffered major injuries and was rushed to the hospital by medics, but he was later pronounced dead.
Officers say the driver of the sedan stayed at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.
The name of the motorcyclist killed has not been released at this point.