Comments
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A transient man, Chue Xiong, was sentenced to 118 years to life in prison for murder and attempted murder in a Sacramento homeless camp.
Last month, a jury convicted Xiong of the first-degree murder of Mario Perez-Arzola, attempted murder, and being a felon in possession of a firearm. On Oct. 18, 2018, Xiong approached one of the victims in a homeless camp, demanding to know where someone was while holding the victim at gunpoint. When Perez-Arzola tried to calm him down, Xiong shot him n the chest, killing him.
He then shot the other victim in the shoulder. That victim survived their injuries.
Xiong was previously convicted of a felony strike offense for first-degree residential burglary.