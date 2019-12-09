  • CBS13On Air

COURTLAND (CBS13) – Authorities are investigating after a car was found in the water near the Courtland Bridge Monday morning.

The scene is along S. River Road at the Elk Slough.

It’s unclear how the vehicle ended up in the water. Witnesses told California Highway Patrol that they didn’t see anyone in the car.

A Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office marine unit has responded to make sure it’s safe for divers to enter the water.

A crew from the Drowning Accident Rescue Team is on their way to the scene.

Drivers heading through the area should slow down as first responders remain on the shoulder.

