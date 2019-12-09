COURTLAND (CBS13) – Authorities are investigating after a car was found in the water near the Courtland Bridge Monday morning.
The scene is along S. River Road at the Elk Slough.
Vehicle in the Sacramento River off Sutter Slough Bridge Rd. CHP telling me witnesses didnt see anybody in vehicle, but they dont know for sure if anybody was in car or not! #WalnutGroveFire has their boat in water @GoodDaySac @CBSSacramento @DinaKupfer @GoodDayTraffic pic.twitter.com/WtYWnWPgn2
— DG (@CameraGuyDave1) December 9, 2019
It’s unclear how the vehicle ended up in the water. Witnesses told California Highway Patrol that they didn’t see anyone in the car.
A Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office marine unit has responded to make sure it’s safe for divers to enter the water.
A crew from the Drowning Accident Rescue Team is on their way to the scene.
Drivers heading through the area should slow down as first responders remain on the shoulder.