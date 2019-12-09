Comments
EL DORADO HILLS (CBS13) – Authorities are asking for help in finding the man suspected of robbing an El Dorado Hills restaurant last week.
The El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office has not named the restaurant that was hit, but surveillance video of the Dec. 1 incident has been released.
Investigators say the suspect went into the restaurant just after 9 p.m. and demanded money. He then put the cash he stole in a children’s superhero backpack. and ran off.
Less than $1,500 was stolen, deputies say.
The suspect can be seen covering up his face in the first few frames of the video.
Anyone who recognizes the suspect is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at (530) 642-4722.