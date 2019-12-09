DAVIS (CBS13) — Davis police arrested four suspects on Saturday for a reported burglary.
The burglary was reported around 8:20 p.m. Saturday in the area of Glide Drive and El Cemonte Avenue. Police say the victim reported multiple subjects broke into the travel trailer she lives in, saying at least two of the suspects were armed, one with a handgun and the other with a machete.
The victims left before police arrived in a blue Ford truck. Not long after, police pulled over that vehicle and found the victim’s stolen property along with a replica firearm and large knives.
Police arrested Ryan Andrade, 42, Rolando Ortiz, 40, Antonio Pereida, 58, Wilson Sefomichel, 32. All suspects were from Woodland.