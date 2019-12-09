MARYSVILLE (CBS13) — Police arrested a 53-year-old Marysville man Sunday for shooting into an inhabited residence.
The incident happened just before 8 p.m. Sunday when officers responded to the 800 block of C Street for reports of shots fired into a residence. At the scene, officers found five large bullet holes in the front of an occupied home. No one was injured in the shooting.
Investigators determined the suspect was 53-year-old Adam Mobley. About an hour later, officers found Mobley’s vehicle parked near Yuba Street and 7th Street and found him inside. They also found several firearms that were reported stolen earlier that day.
Mobley was arrested for DUI, shooting into an inhabited dwelling, possession of stolen property and other various crimes associated with the incident.