SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – The Sacramento Police Department says a robocall alleging delays in response times is not from them.

The robocalls started making the rounds on Monday.

However, the department says they aren’t experiencing any abnormal delays in response times.

Sacramento police are now looking where exactly the robocall is coming from.

