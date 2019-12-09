Comments
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – The Sacramento Police Department says a robocall alleging delays in response times is not from them.
The robocalls started making the rounds on Monday.
ADVISORY:
Sac PD is aware of a “robo” call making its way through the community claiming to be the Sacramento Police Department. The call claims that response times will be extended today.
These calls are not from Sac PD and we are looking into the source of these calls. pic.twitter.com/b5BBC8Q9Tt
— Sacramento Police (@SacPolice) December 9, 2019
However, the department says they aren’t experiencing any abnormal delays in response times.
Sacramento police are now looking where exactly the robocall is coming from.