STOCKTON (CBS13) – A California Highway Patrol officer has reached a milestone that will hopefully make drunk drivers think twice before getting behind the wheel.
Sunday night, Stockton-area Officer Lopez was out on DUI patrol when he pulled over a vehicle.
Officer Lopez suspected the driver was drunk. That driver was soon arrested.
With that, Officer Lopez has now notched 100 DUI arrests for 2019.
CHP says grant funding from the Regional Campaigns Against Impaired Drivers is putting more officers on the road to help combat drunk motorists.