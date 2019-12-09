STOCKTON (CBS13) – Police say bystanders jumped in and helped stop a parolee from stealing a woman’s car – with her children inside – in Stockton.
The incident happened Sunday around 5 p.m. along the 7900 block of N. El Dorado Street.
Stockton police say 22-year-old Elijah Cervantes got into the woman’s car and climbed over her three young children to try and get to the driver’s seat. The woman started honking her horn – getting the attention of her husband outside.
In the chaos that followed, police say Cervantes started fighting the husband until some people nearby also noticed the commotion and joined in. The group was able to hold Cervantes to the ground until police officers could show up.
Cervantes was eventually arrested. He was first taken to the hospital to be checked out before he was booked into San Joaquin County Jail for attempted carjacking.
Police say Cervantes was already on parole for another robbery case.