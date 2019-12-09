  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell
    6:00 PMCBS13 News at 6pm
    6:30 PMEntertainment Tonight
    7:00 PMThe Neighborhood
    7:30 PMBob Hearts Abishola
    View All Programs


TRACY (CBS13) — A Tracy homicide suspect was detained by Mexican law enforcement in Mexicali last week.

Tracy police say 21-year-old Enrique Guillen-Valles is wanted in connection to a homicide that occurred on Sept. 21, 2019, when a 23-year-old was shot and killed.

Tracy police have worked with the U.S. Marshals service to capture Guillen-Valles since September. Guillen-Valles is a U.S. citizen and was deported back to the U.S. where he was booked into the Imperial County Jail on homicide charges. He will be extradited to Tracy.

Comments

Leave a Reply