TRACY (CBS13) — A Tracy homicide suspect was detained by Mexican law enforcement in Mexicali last week.
Tracy police say 21-year-old Enrique Guillen-Valles is wanted in connection to a homicide that occurred on Sept. 21, 2019, when a 23-year-old was shot and killed.
Tracy police have worked with the U.S. Marshals service to capture Guillen-Valles since September. Guillen-Valles is a U.S. citizen and was deported back to the U.S. where he was booked into the Imperial County Jail on homicide charges. He will be extradited to Tracy.