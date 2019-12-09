VALLEJO (CBS13) – Surveillance video captured the moment a burglary suspect dressed as a door-to-door salesman broke into a Vallejo resident’s home.
The incident happened just after 8 a.m. on Nov. 26 at a home along the 900 block of Skyline Drive.
Vallejo police say the suspect can be seen and heard in the surveillance video talking on the phone with an apparent accomplice after looking through the windows of a home. Probably thinking that no one was home, the suspect uses a window punch to break open a sliding glass door behind the home.
However, an elderly resident soon confronts the suspect – prompting him to run out.
Investigators say these kinds of burglaries follow a common script where the suspects knock on potential victims’ doors to find out if they’re home.
Anyone who recognizes the Nov. 26 incident suspect is asked to contact Vallejo police at (707) 648-4280.