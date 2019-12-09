ELVERTA (CBS13) – Volunteers gathered at Gibson Ranch Regional Park in Elverta over the weekend to help finish some cleanup and restoration projects.
Sacramento County Regional Parks just took over managing the park last week. They invited the public to lend a hand and meet some of the new staff who are going to be maintaining the park.
The county wants to turn it into the community hub it once was.
“It used to be the place where everything happened. I rode my first horse here when I was a kid,” said Zachary Leyden with the Trail Brothers Horseback Riding Service. “This place is history for a lot of people in the Sacramento area, and I think the county wants to see that happen again.”
The 355-acre park has an equestrian center – a ranch house suitable for large gatherings.
The county also plans to expand fishing at the park’s lake.
I miss the Gibson Ranch of my youth. I went to a day camp there as a Girl Scout. The man made swimming hole was so cool. Grandma would take all the grandkids out there to play on the playground and feed the geese. I don’t live in Sacramento anymore but I’d love to know that kids were still making great memories at Gibson Ranch.