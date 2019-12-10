



AUBURN (CBS 13) — Auburn police are still looking for the man they said cut and stabbed three people as they visited the library on Tuesday afternoon.

Witnesses said the brazen knife attack happened within seconds around 1:40 p.m. Tuesday.

Police are asking people to take a close look at surveillance pictures they posted on Facebook, showing a person of interest who was spotted running near the scene at the time of the attack.

The suspect is described as a black male who was wearing a black jacket, a black shirt, black shorts and black shoes. He is believed to be at least 6’3″ tall and just under 200 pounds.

Lonnie Brewer said he was inside the library sitting right next to one of the victims when the attacker came out of nowhere.

“Very very weird. I was in shock when it happened. I didn’t really expect it to happen,” Brewer said.

Brewer said the attack happened in less than a minute and he said he’s seen the suspect in the library before.

“He just came up behind him and grabbed him like he was hugging him and then he starts stabbing him with a knife. I seen a knife in his hand but I thought it was fake. So he just started stabbing him in the stomach and ran out,” Brewer said.

Police immediately set up a perimeter around the library. Later on in the evening, a lead took them to the Auburn Train station less than a half-mile away. They detained a man who they later said was not a suspect in this attack.

Lieutenant Michael Garlock with Auburn police said officers are responding to every tip possible.

“The best thing we can get out of this is video footage. So, a lot of the detectives are going around to different businesses,” Garlock said.

Police said two of the victims were taken to nearby hospitals and the third victim was treated on scene. Officials have not released the condition of the two victims who were taken to the hospital.

Many Auburn residents said they were shocked to see something like this happen in their town.

“It makes you feel like you’re not in a safe environment, especially when the library is supposed to be peaceful and calm,” said Julia, who did not want to publish her last name.

Police are unsure if the suspect is still armed and dangerous. They said they have not been able to get a hold of the knife he used, but it will be a crucial piece of evidence in the case.