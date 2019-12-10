EMPIRE (CBS13) – A person riding a bicycle was struck and killed by a train in the Stanislaus County community of Empire on Tuesday morning.
California Highway Patrol says the incident happened around 8 a.m. near Second and E streets.
DEADLY TRAIN COLLISION: officers with the CHP & @BNSFRailway are investigating a deadly collision in #Empire. They say a man with a bike was struck & killed by an Amtrak train when he went around the railroad arms to cross. Visibility from the fog was about 500 ft. #CBS13 pic.twitter.com/WiwY6g15of
— Linda Mumma (@LindaBMumma) December 10, 2019
Exactly what led up to the collision is unclear. No details about the person have been released at this point.
Investigators are looking into whether fog was a factor in the incident as visibility was down to about 500 feet at the time.
Train service has been temporarily halted due to the investigation.