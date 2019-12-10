  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS13 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Empire, stanislaus county

EMPIRE (CBS13) – A person riding a bicycle was struck and killed by a train in the Stanislaus County community of Empire on Tuesday morning.

California Highway Patrol says the incident happened around 8 a.m. near Second and E streets.

Exactly what led up to the collision is unclear. No details about the person have been released at this point.

Investigators are looking into whether fog was a factor in the incident as visibility was down to about 500 feet at the time.

Train service has been temporarily halted due to the investigation.

Comments

Leave a Reply