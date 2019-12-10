Comments
VACAVILLE (CBS13) – A man wanted for homicide out of Illinois has been arrested in Vacaville, police say.
Michael Delvon Dent, a 27-year-old from Chicago, was wanted for a murder case where another man was shot and killed. Somehow, the US Marshals got word that Dent was in Vacaville at a residence along the 600 block of Arcadia Drive.
Monday night, with the help of a SWAT team and crisis negotiators, the residence was surrounded. After a short standoff, Dent was taken into custody and booked into Solano County Jail.
Dent is now awaiting extradition back to Illinois.