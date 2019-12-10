Comments
SUISUN CITY (CBS13) — Suisun City Police officers took a 23-year-old suspect into protective custody Tuesday afternoon after he reportedly bit a Walmart employee.
The reported assault happened at the store on Walters Road around 1:22 p.m. Police say they responded to reports of a subject attacking and biting an employee. The officers took 12-year-old Xavier Hodge into custody. He was arrested for felony assault and a parole violation. Hodge was then put into protective custody for his protection.
The victim was treated at the scene for their injuries.
Police are asking anyone who witnessed the assault or can provide more information to call the Suisun City Police Department at 707-421-7373.