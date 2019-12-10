SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A Mexican national convicted of assuming an American’s identity to vote in five federal elections has been sentenced to nearly four years in prison.
Gustavo Araujo Lerma was found guilty back in August of aggravated identity theft, making a false statement on a passport application and five counts of voting by an alien in federal elections from 2012 through 2016.
RELATED: Mexican Man Who Said He’s A Trump Supporter Convicted Of Voter Fraud In California
Lerma, who is 64-years-old, claimed he’s an American named Hiram Enrique Velez.
However, prosecutors alleged Lerma purchased a birth certificate and Social Security card with that name in 1992.
Tuesday, the US Attorney’s office announced Lerma has been given a three years and nine months prison sentence.
Lerma also testified that he supports President Donald Trump and donated to the Republican party.