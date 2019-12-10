  • CBS13On Air

Auburn News, Placer County

AUBURN (CBS13) – Authorities say the Placer County Auburn Library has been closed for the day after three people were injured by a suspect with a knife inside the building on Tuesday.

Police are now searching for the suspect who ran from the scene. It’s not clear if the suspect got into a vehicle or on a bus. The suspect is described as a black male adult, 20-30 years old, between 6’3″ and 6’5″ tall, under 200 pounds wearing a black zip-up sweatshirt, black shirt, black shorts, and black shoes.

Residents are being urged to avoid the area.

The condition of the three victims is unknown at this time.

If you see anyone matching the suspect’s description. Contact the Auburn Police Department at (530) 823-4234 or your local police agency.

More information come. Stick with CBS13 for updates.

