Comments
NATOMAS (CBS13) — After a warrant was issued for his arrest, a suspected package thief turned himself in to the Sacramento police Tuesday.
Police said 21-year-old Kevin Waterman was wanted for multiple package thefts in the Natomas area.
UPDATE:
Kevin Waterman turned himself on his active warrant today. Thank you again to the community for your assistance in solving this crime. pic.twitter.com/Mt8AGnSioK
— Sacramento Police (@SacPolice) December 10, 2019
The police department said community members helped the investigation by providing “an abundance of video surveillance which was crucial in helping our investigators develop leads in this case.”