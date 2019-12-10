  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS13 News at Noon
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Child Porn Arrest, Redding News


REDDING (AP) – A retired California Highway Patrol officer from Redding was arrested Monday after being indicted on federal child pornography charges on Thursday, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

Timothy Allen Horwath, 50, knowingly received depictions of children in sexually explicit conduct from February to October of this year, according to federal prosecutors.

He was arrested at his home Monday and taken into custody, pending a detention hearing Wednesday, The Sacramento Bee reported.

Horwath faces up to 20 years in prison, a $250,000 fine and restitution to his victims if found guilty.

It was not immediately known if he had an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press.

Comments

Leave a Reply