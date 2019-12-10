SONORA (CBS13) – A 27-year-old man is accused of assaulting a loss prevention officer after he was confronted for shoplifting at the Walmart in Sonora, police say.
The incident happened around 4:30 p.m. Monday. Sonora police say an officer heard a disturbance coming from the entrance of the Walmart and went to check it out. He soon saw a man shoving a loss prevention officer out of the door.
The officer intercepted the man, but he continued to resist and was allegedly verbally aggressive. He was ultimately detained, however, allowing the officer to figure out exactly what happened.
Store staff said the man – identified as 27-year-old Sonora resident Kyle c. Abate – was seen putting food items into his pocket inside the store. A loss prevention officer then confronted him at the exit, prompting the man to get physically aggressive.
Police say Abate stole less than $10 worth of items. However, due of the violence used to commit the theft, Abate is now facing a felony charge.