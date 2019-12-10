VACAVILLE (CBS13) – An unfortunate coincidence caused a scare at the Vacaville Unified School District office on Tuesday, authorities say.
According to the district, several police officers responded during third period to the administrative office to help deal with a student in crisis. Around the same time, a fire alarm malfunctioned and went off.
With several police patrol cars parked up front and the alarm going off, many students started to worry.
However, the two situations were only coincidental. Despite the rumor that started spreading during lunchtime that there may have been a threat to the campus, the district stresses that there was never a danger.
All business is going on as usual. Any parents with concerns are asked to contact the main office.