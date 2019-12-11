  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PMDr. Phil
    3:00 PMJudge Judy
    3:30 PMJudge Judy
    4:00 PMCBS13 News at 4pm
    5:00 PMCBS13 News at 5pm
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Auburn News


AUBURN (CBS13) – Police have arrested the suspect in a brazen attack inside a quiet library in Auburn on Tuesday.

Auburn police say the suspect was arrested around 10:40 p.m. Tuesday along the 200 block of Carolyn Street.

RELATED: Witness Says Knife Attack In Auburn Library Happened Within Seconds

The suspect has been identified as 33-year-old Opada Joseph Opada. Police say he is facing charges of attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon.

A witness at the Placer County Library said he believes the attack was random.

Police say two of the victims were taken to nearby hospitals and the third victim was treated on scene.

Comments

Leave a Reply