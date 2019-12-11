Comments
AUBURN (CBS13) – Police have arrested the suspect in a brazen attack inside a quiet library in Auburn on Tuesday.
Auburn police say the suspect was arrested around 10:40 p.m. Tuesday along the 200 block of Carolyn Street.
The suspect’s name was not released, but police say he is facing charges of attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon.
A witness at the Placer County Library said he believes the attack was random.
Police say two of the victims were taken to nearby hospitals and the third victim was treated on scene.