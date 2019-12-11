Comments
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY (CBS13) — The San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office said a burglary suspect drowned after running from Lathrop detectives Wednesday.
Lathrop detectives say they located the potential suspect and when they went to contact him, he ran into the water in Weatherbee Lake. The detectives reportedly advised the man to come back to shore, but he refused. The suspect was later found dead in the water by the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Boating Unit.
The sheriff’s office is investigating the incident along with Lathrop police.
Officials have not released the identity of the suspect.