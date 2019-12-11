GRASS VALLEY (CBS13) – Police in Grass Valley are investigating after a sharp metal object was found taped inside of a newspaper.
The incident happened Wednesday morning. Police say an employee of a business in the city went to get the daily Grass Valley Union newspaper and was poked by a sharpened piece of metal that had been taped right where it would be unfolded.
Investigators believe, from where it was placed and how it was positioned, that whoever taped the object in there intended to do harm.
There is no evidence The Union newspaper had anything to do with the incident, police say.
Police believe the incident is isolated, but they urge residents to call them if something similar has happened to them.
The employee only got a minor poke and is going to be OK, police say.