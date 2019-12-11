



— An Oregon man, who was caught on camera riding the back of an exhausted deer, was charged with animal abuse, authorities said.

The video clip showed Jacob Belcher, 18, of Riley, climbing on top of — and then riding on the back of — a mule deer buck.

Authorities say the deer had somehow got trapped inside a feeding enclosure on a rural ranch in Harney County.

“Throughout the video, the mule deer buck can be heard grunting and/or bleating and after escaping the rider, the buck jumped into a linked fence, multiple times, attempting to escape the enclosure,” Oregon State Police Fish & Wildlife officials said.

The deer was later freed, but there’s no word on its status.

Investigators got a tip on Dec. 6 about the “disturbing” video after it was shared on social media.

Belcher was arrested and held at the Harney County Jail on charges of wildlife harassment and animal abuse in the second degree.

The person who recorded the incident on video was interviewed and may be charged with aiding in a wildlife offense, state police said.