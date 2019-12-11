



AUBURN (CBS13) – Neighbors in Auburn say the public library is the last place you’d think would be the scene of a brazen, random knife attack.

The library remained closed Wednesday as police continue to investigate why the attack happened.

Ashley LaPlante has been going to the Auburn Library for weeks. She belongs to a day program for adults with disabilities. On Tuesday she says she witnessed the knife attack inside.

“I just caught out of the corner of my eye that he just attacked someone, and the guy just laid there,” LaPlante said.

LaPlante’s mom, Lori, couldn’t get in touch with her daughter on Tuesday. She was in a meeting when she heard three people inside the library had been hurt.

READ ALSO: Off-Duty Sacramento County Parks Ranger Stopped Auburn Library Knife Attack

“I was scared, I cried all the way home,” said Lori Emberland. “From Folsom to Rocklin, I was going 80 miles per hour because I knew if she wasn’t home, she was one of them that was hurt.”

LaPlante says she saw a man enter the library. Less than a minute later, he attacked three people. She immediately ran away.

“When something like this happens, you have no time to lose. You just have to get up as fast as you can without saying anything,” she said.

The suspect ran from the scene and police looked to the public for help finding him after releasing surveillance photos.

Police say they found him within nine hours of the incident, roaming Carolyn Street in Auburn.

READ: Witness Says Knife Attack In Auburn Library Happened Within Seconds

Opada Joseph Opada, 33, is now facing attempted murder charges and faces an assault with a deadly weapon charge.

LaPlante made it home without physical injury, but her mom says this is something that will stay with her daughter for a long time.

“She just kept saying, I can’t get the vision out of my head,” she said. “We always need to be looking over our shoulder because that demographic doesn’t know how to protect themselves.

At last check, at least two of the victims were taken to area hospitals. One of them was in critical condition.