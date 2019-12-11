  • CBS13On Air

Filed Under:Lincoln News, Placer County

LINCOLN (CBS13) – Officers say they discovered forged checks and other stolen personal information in the possession of two people arrested in Lincoln on Tuesday.

Lincoln police say, around 6:45 p.m., officers responded to the 2300 block of Nicolaus Road to investigate a report of two suspicious people in front of a business.

Both people – 35-year-old Rocklin resident Enrique Aguilar and 33-year-old Lincoln resident Sasha Peterson – were found to be on searchable probation, so officers started looking through their belongings.

Officers say they found several forged checks, a stolen credit card and drug paraphernalia on Aguilar. Peterson was found with someone else’s social security card and other identifying information of another person, police say.

Both Aguilar and Peterson were arrested and booked into the South Placer Jail.

