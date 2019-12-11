ROSEVILLE (CBS13) – Roseville police say they have arrested an alleged thief who has been targeting yoga studios across Northern California.
The department says a man went to yoga studio along the 1200 block of Baseline Road last Wednesday and acted like he wanted to take a class. With access to studio, the man then started going through other patrons’ belongings – taking cash and credit cards.
Officers were able to catch the suspect, 26-year-old Christopher Damon Newton, as he left a store in the area. The stolen credit cards and cash were found in his pockets.
Turns out, Newton also had five felony warrants out for thefts from yoga studios in Walnut Creek, Berkeley, Belmont, Monterey County and Livermore.
All those incidents followed the same script of the Roseville theft, police say.
Newton has been booked into Placer County Jail on identity theft and burglary charges.