CITRUS HEIGHTS (CBS13) – Authorities say the JCPenney at the Sunrise Mall was evacuated after a leak flooded part of store on Wednesday.
The incident started around noon. According to Metro Fire, the water came from in the store but it’s unclear where the leak started.
First responders say the area most affected by the water was near the changing rooms.
Metro Fire says JCPenney will likely be closed for some time. Their crews remain on scene for water removal.
No injuries have been reported.