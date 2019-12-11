RANCHO CORDOVA (CBS13) — A woman sustained major injuries on westbound Highway 50 at Sunrise Boulevard Wednesday night.
According to the California Highway Patrol, two vehicles collided and stopped in the far left lanes. A female got out of one of those cars and was struck by another vehicle on the highway. CHP said the woman suffered major injuries and was transported to the UC Davis Medical Center.
Two others sustained minor injuries in the crash.
Initially, Caltrans said the crash blocked the three left lanes of the highway. Just before 10 p.m., only the two left lanes remained blocked.
Caltrans warned drivers to expect delays Wednesday night.
This is a developing story. Check back for details.